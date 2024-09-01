AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Markets Print 2024-09-01

Gold drops as dollar, yields firm after US inflation report

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

BENGALURU: Gold slipped 1% on Friday as the dollar and Treasury yields firmed after US inflation data matched expectations, but the bullion is set for a monthly gain as a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve remains in play.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $2,497.53 per ounce as of 01:42 p.m. ET (1742 GMT) and US gold futures settled 1.3% lower at $2,527.6. Bullion gained 2% this month after prices rallied to an all-time high of $2,531.60 on Aug. 20.

Data earlier in the day from the Commerce Department showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2% last month, matching economists’ forecasts.

The PCE data confirms inflation is no longer the Fed’s main concern, as they have shifted their focus to unemployment, which further validates the potential rate cuts in September, said Alex Ebkarian, chief operating officer at Allegiance Gold. Investors now look ahead to the US non-farm payroll report due next week.

“Next week will solidify whether or not we have a 50- or 25-basis-point interest rate cut at the September meeting,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

Traders slightly raised bets of a 25-basis-point rate reduction by the Fed next month to 69%, with a 50-bps cut possibility coming down to 31% following the inflation report, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Physical demand remained lacklustre is top Asian consumers as new import quotas failed to lift Chinese demand.

“Systematic trend followers are effectively max-long. We also think that Shanghai positioning is near its record highs. That is despite the fact that physical demand in China has been fairly weak and inflows from Chinese gold ETFs as well,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Downside risks are significantly more elevated in the near term, given the fact that positioning looks extremely stretched, Ghali said. Spot silver eased 2.2% to $28.78 per ounce and platinum fell 1.2% to $926.65. Both the metals registered monthly losses.

Palladium retreated 1.7% to $963.34, but posted a 4.3% monthly gain.

