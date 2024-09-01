AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-01

Prices stable on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton witnessed an increase of Rs 1,000 per maund in a week.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,600 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,700 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

About, 200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund (condition), 2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,300 per maund, 800 bales of Nuabad were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund, 500 bales of Hala, 400 bales of Peer Mahal, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan ( Balochi) were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mianchannu and 200 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Prices stable on cotton market

Pakistan seeks trade, not loans, from China and KSA: Ahsan

Revenue collection: FBR evaluating commissioner-wise performance

West Bank city ‘cut off from the world’

LPG price hiked by Rs7/kg

POL products’ prices reduced

‘Asna’ still poses threat to Balochistan coastal belt

OCAC opposes Ogra decisions to permit additional HSD imports

Minister highlights criticality of Gwadar port

Punjab govt’s debt soars

ECP to consider Islamabad LG polls matter next week

Read more stories