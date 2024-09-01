Prices stable on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton witnessed an increase of Rs 1,000 per maund in a week.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,600 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,700 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

About, 200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund (condition), 2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,300 per maund, 800 bales of Nuabad were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund, 500 bales of Hala, 400 bales of Peer Mahal, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan ( Balochi) were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mianchannu and 200 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

