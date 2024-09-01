Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend: BR survey

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder (BR), here on Saturday.

The survey noted an increase in chicken prices which went up from Rs14,500 to Rs15,100 per 40kg in the wholesale market, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs420 per kg against Rs405 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs720 per kg against Rs680. Eggs price went up from Rs8,600 to Rs8,700 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs305 per dozen against Rs300.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050.

Pulses prices remained stable as in retail market, the best quality maash is available at Rs580, gram pulse at Rs350, whole gram pulse at Rs350, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs500-570 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor price at Rs275 per kg.

The survey noted no reduction neither in intra-city nor inter-city transportation fares, despite a significant reduction in petroleum products prices over the past one month. Following an increase in electricity, gas and other input items prices during the past two months, the restaurant and hotel owners have also increased the prices of cooked food items in the range of 10 to 20 percent.

The price of a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is being charged at Rs270 against Rs250 and naan/roti at Rs25/30 against Rs20/25. The hotel and tandoor owners despite a reduction of Rs300 per 15kg bag in wheat flour price which within past one month has reduced to Rs1,300 from Rs1,600 per bag has not restored the old naan/roti price. The survey noted no changes in wheat flour price as the best quality flour wholesale price is stable at Rs1,300 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,330 and normal quality wheat flour price at Rs1,280 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,320.

Sugar price witnessed a reduction in the wholesale market as the commodity price went down from Rs6,950 to Rs6,750 per 50kg bag, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg. Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price went down from Rs900 to Rs800 per kg and red chilli powder price went up from Rs600 to Rs750 per kg.

The LPG official price remained stable at Rs236 per kg while in the real market, LPG is being sold at Rs300 per kg, which is Rs64 per kg higher than the OGRA’s set price of Rs236 per kg. The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs5,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-360 per pack, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,500 per 5-litre bottle.

Packed milk prices such as Milk Pak and Olpers are available at Rs95 per 260ml pack, Rs370 per litre pack. Three weeks ago, the suppliers of fresh milk have increased milk price from Rs220 per kg to Rs250 per kg and yoghurt price from Rs250 per kg to Rs280 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps and detergents prices which during the past few weeks have witnessed up to 10 percent reduction as family-size Safeguard and Detol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs130, and Ariel Surf price reduced from Rs650 to Rs600 per kg pack and express power from Rs600 to Re580 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend. Ginger price remained stable at Rs2,500 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs600-630, local garlic price is also stable at Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-400 per kg and Quetta garlic price went up from Rs2,100 to Rs2,200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs475-500.

Potato prices went up from Rs250-350 to Rs250-400 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold between Rs65-110 against Rs60-100 per kg; tomato price in the wholesales market remained stable at Rs350-400 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-130 per kg, and onion price also remained stable at Rs350-600 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-160.

Capsicum price went down from Rs750 to Rs550 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs140-150 against Rs180-200, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs100-250 against Rs100-220 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-80 per kg; various types of tinda are available in the range of Rs380-550 against Rs400-480 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-150 against Rs90-140 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs850 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs75-80 against Rs220-230 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs650 to Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs120-130 against Rs150-170 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs500 to Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs110-120 against Rs125-140 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs350 to Rs275 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs75-80 against Rs90-120 per kg, green chilli are available in the range of Rs50-70 against Rs60-75 per kg, carrot price went up from Rs300 to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs120-130 per kg against Rs80-85 and cucumber price is stable at Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Ra100-110.

Yam price went down from Rs700 to Rs650 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs160-170 against Rs170-190; turnip price went up from Rs300 to Rs375 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs85-110 against Rs80-90; peas price is stable at Rs1,200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs280-320; okra price went down from Rs250 to Rs200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-75 against Rs75-80 per kg, and fresh bean price went down from Rs800 per 5kg to Rs500 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-150 against Rs200-230 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a mixed trend as Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs100-160 per kg against Rs100-150 per kg and white apple at Rs100-150 against Rs80-130 per kg guava is available at Rs140-160 per kg against Rs150-180 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs50-150 against Rs60-145 per dozen; various varieties of melons are available in the range of Rs70-120 against Rs60-140 per kg; various varieties of pears are available in the range of Rs100-150 per kg. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs120-270 per kg against Rs90-250 per kg. Apricot is being sold at Rs150-200 per kg; black amber plums in the range of Rs170-200 per kg, mangoes in the range of Rs80-300 per kg against Rs70-250 per kg and new arrival grapes in the range of Rs200-400 per kg against Rs250-400 per kg.

