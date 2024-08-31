AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-31

Spot rate gains Rs300 per maund

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained Bullish and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,600 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,700 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,100 per maund, 200 bales of Rasoolabad, 200 bales of Saleh Pat, 200 bales of Halani, 200 bales of Sanghar, 200 bales of Vehari, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali, 200 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Rani Pur, 161 bales of Chodagi, 200 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton market KCA cotton spot rate

Comments

200 characters

Spot rate gains Rs300 per maund

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under TDS so far

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Military launches strikes in response to attacks

Senate told: No military operation in Balochistan

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Cheap electricity to industries: Punjab examining proposals to lay direct transmission lines

Read more stories