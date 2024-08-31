Spot rate gains Rs300 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained Bullish and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,600 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,700 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,100 per maund, 200 bales of Rasoolabad, 200 bales of Saleh Pat, 200 bales of Halani, 200 bales of Sanghar, 200 bales of Vehari, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali, 200 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Rani Pur, 161 bales of Chodagi, 200 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

