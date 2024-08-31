WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 30, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Aug-24 28-Aug-24 27-Aug-24 26-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104382 0.104052 0.103925 0.104037 Euro 0.82265 0.824583 0.827132 0.826985 Japanese yen 0.0051369 0.0051431 0.0051208 0.0051626 U.K. pound 0.978789 0.980458 0.979376 U.S. dollar 0.741928 0.741732 0.741025 0.740827 Algerian dinar 0.0055411 0.0055508 0.0055343 0.0055245 Australian dollar 0.50503 0.503562 0.502934 0.501984 Botswana pula 0.0558672 0.0558524 0.0558733 0.0557843 Brazilian real 0.13166 0.134107 0.134823 0.134904 Brunei dollar 0.569881 0.569293 0.568096 0.569123 Canadian dollar 0.550637 0.550614 0.550539 0.549534 Chilean peso 0.0008134 0.0008175 0.0008167 0.0008132 Czech koruna 0.0328592 0.0329059 0.0330313 0.0330417 Danish krone 0.110293 0.110545 0.110862 0.110841 Indian rupee 0.0088441 0.0088336 0.0088278 0.0088351 Israeli New Shekel 0.202436 0.202217 0.201147 0.20208 Korean won 0.0005559 0.0005575 0.0005597 0.0005528 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43415 2.4335 2.43118 2.43133 Malaysian ringgit 0.171524 0.170768 0.170155 0.170423 Mauritian rupee 0.0158875 0.0159305 0.0160595 Mexican peso 0.0378363 0.0376744 0.0382224 New Zealand dollar 0.46619 0.462804 0.460473 0.461091 Norwegian krone 0.0706686 0.0704051 0.0705563 0.0702113 Omani rial 1.92959 1.92673 Peruvian sol 0.19859 0.198135 0.197818 Philippine peso 0.0131891 0.0131856 0.0131553 Polish zloty 0.191861 0.192463 0.193323 0.193508 Qatari riyal 0.203826 0.203773 0.203578 0.203524 Russian ruble 0.0081125 0.0081113 0.0081003 0.0080723 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197847 0.197795 0.197607 0.197554 Singapore dollar 0.569881 0.569293 0.568096 0.569123 South African rand 0.0418572 0.0417278 0.0417079 0.0416078 Swedish krona 0.0727098 0.0725234 Swiss franc 0.879583 0.879715 0.875244 0.875268 Thai baht 0.0218208 0.0218201 0.0217552 0.0217999 Trinidadian dollar 0.110087 0.109868 0.109897 0.109926 U.A.E. dirham 0.202023 0.201969 0.201777 0.201723 Uruguayan peso 0.0183887 0.0184281 0.0183973 0.0184107 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

