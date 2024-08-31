AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Markets Print 2024-08-31

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 30, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        29-Aug-24      28-Aug-24      27-Aug-24      26-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104382       0.104052       0.103925       0.104037
Euro                              0.82265       0.824583       0.827132       0.826985
Japanese yen                    0.0051369      0.0051431      0.0051208      0.0051626
U.K. pound                       0.978789       0.980458       0.979376
U.S. dollar                      0.741928       0.741732       0.741025       0.740827
Algerian dinar                  0.0055411      0.0055508      0.0055343      0.0055245
Australian dollar                 0.50503       0.503562       0.502934       0.501984
Botswana pula                   0.0558672      0.0558524      0.0558733      0.0557843
Brazilian real                    0.13166       0.134107       0.134823       0.134904
Brunei dollar                    0.569881       0.569293       0.568096       0.569123
Canadian dollar                  0.550637       0.550614       0.550539       0.549534
Chilean peso                    0.0008134      0.0008175      0.0008167      0.0008132
Czech koruna                    0.0328592      0.0329059      0.0330313      0.0330417
Danish krone                     0.110293       0.110545       0.110862       0.110841
Indian rupee                    0.0088441      0.0088336      0.0088278      0.0088351
Israeli New Shekel               0.202436       0.202217       0.201147        0.20208
Korean won                      0.0005559      0.0005575      0.0005597      0.0005528
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43415         2.4335        2.43118        2.43133
Malaysian ringgit                0.171524       0.170768       0.170155       0.170423
Mauritian rupee                 0.0158875                     0.0159305      0.0160595
Mexican peso                                   0.0378363      0.0376744      0.0382224
New Zealand dollar                0.46619       0.462804       0.460473       0.461091
Norwegian krone                 0.0706686      0.0704051      0.0705563      0.0702113
Omani rial                        1.92959                                      1.92673
Peruvian sol                                     0.19859       0.198135       0.197818
Philippine peso                 0.0131891      0.0131856      0.0131553
Polish zloty                     0.191861       0.192463       0.193323       0.193508
Qatari riyal                     0.203826       0.203773       0.203578       0.203524
Russian ruble                   0.0081125      0.0081113      0.0081003      0.0080723
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.197847       0.197795       0.197607       0.197554
Singapore dollar                 0.569881       0.569293       0.568096       0.569123
South African rand              0.0418572      0.0417278      0.0417079      0.0416078
Swedish krona                                                 0.0727098      0.0725234
Swiss franc                      0.879583       0.879715       0.875244       0.875268
Thai baht                       0.0218208      0.0218201      0.0217552      0.0217999
Trinidadian dollar               0.110087       0.109868       0.109897       0.109926
U.A.E. dirham                    0.202023       0.201969       0.201777       0.201723
Uruguayan peso                  0.0183887      0.0184281      0.0183973      0.0184107
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

