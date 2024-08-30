AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,318 Decreased By -6 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,611 Decreased By -106.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Zindigi introduces Pakistan’s most inclusive contactless payment solution ‘Zindigi Pay’

Sponsored Content Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 08:00pm

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, brings Pakistan’s most accessible contactless payment solution —Zindigi Pay. Unlike other contact less payment solutions in the country, ‘Zindigi Pay’ is designed to be inclusive, allowing all digital wallets – not just Zindigi’s – to participate, making it the payment solution of choice for both individuals and businesses.

With Zindigi Pay, payments are no longer limited to retail outlets. Customers can conveniently transfer money to others using the same convenient touchless fashion. Thanks to effective utilization of State Bank’s Raast QR system, Zindigi Pay customers do not need additional hardware like special cases or NFC-enabled high-end devices to enjoy its services. Your phone becomes a POS machine for everyone.

Zindigi Pay is also among the largest contactless payment networks in the country, ensuring broad availability across Pakistan. Zindigi Pay perfectly aligns the evolving digital landscape of Pakistan with the global advancements in digital payment adoption. As countries worldwide face challenges such as customer trust, regulatory compliance, tech infrastructure, cybersecurity concerns, and service quality, Zindigi Pay addresses these issues head-on by eliminating the dependency on mobile phones and POS machines.

Driven by the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision, Zindigi Raast brings interoperability and convenience across digital wallets to Pakistani customers.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi stated, “Zindigi is dedicated to making finances simple and impactful. Zindigi Pay empowers everyone to pay without dependency barriers, serving all. This initiative is perfectly aligned with SBP’s vision of a cashless economy, shifting reliance from a cash-heavy system to a more convenient digital one.”

Zindigi remains committed to driving digital innovation in Pakistan, making financial transactions more accessible, secure, and convenient for every Pakistani, regardless of their technical expertise or economic class. This initiative is a testament to Zindigi’s mission to lead the way in digital finance, ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey toward a cashless society.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

Comments

200 characters

Zindigi introduces Pakistan’s most inclusive contactless payment solution ‘Zindigi Pay’

Security forces kill 5 terrorists in multiple IBOs across Balochistan: ISPR

Strong winds cause damage in Karachi as storm system intensifies into Cyclone Asna

KSE-100 closes 139 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Balochistan attacks conspiracy to sabotage SCO conference in Pakistan: Mohsin Naqvi

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate falls to 0.5% in August

Third successive decline: weekly SPI down 0.62%

Rain washes out opening day of Pakistan-Bangladesh second Test

With Hasina gone in Bangladesh, a rival family tastes power

Read more stories