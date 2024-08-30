AGL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
AIRLINK 148.22 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.82%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
DFML 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.96%)
DGKC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
FCCL 22.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.81%)
FFBL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.98%)
FFL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (6.38%)
MLCF 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.64%)
NBP 61.53 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (7.06%)
OGDC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
PPL 111.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TOMCL 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TPLP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.17%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,373 Increased By 49 (0.59%)
BR30 26,828 Increased By 110.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 78,792 Increased By 442.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,032 Increased By 146 (0.59%)
Markets

European stock markets mixed at the open

AFP Published 30 Aug, 2024 12:29pm

PARIS: European stock markets diverged in opening deals on Friday before the release of US and eurozone inflation data that could shed light on the path of interest rates in the two major economies.

The Frankfurt DAX fell by almost 0.1 percent to 18,898.11 points, a day after closing at a record high.

The Paris CAC 40 rose by 0.3 percent to 7,662.91 points despite revised figures showing the French economy grew less than previously estimated in the second quarter at 0.2 percent.

Inflation in France, however, slowed to 1.9 percent, falling under the European Central Bank’s two-percent target for the first time since August 2021.

Inflation data helps European stocks shake off Nvidia results

London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3 percent to 8,406.77.

Eurozone inflation figures are due later in the day and could fuel expectations of an ECB rate cut next month.

The US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator is also due later on Friday and could give an idea of the possible size of an expected rate cut in September.

