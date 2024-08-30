AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-30

Iraq army says downed Turkish drone over northern city

AFP Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

KIRKUK (Iraq): The Iraqi military said it downed a Turkish drone over the northern city of Kirkuk on Thursday, as Ankara kept up its operations against Kurdish militants inside Iraq.

Falling debris damaged a house in the city centre, police and army officials told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

There were no reports of any direct casualties but the police official said a carpenter working on a nearby building site had been admitted to hospital after a fall. “A Turkish drone which penetrated Iraqi airspace has been shot down,” the deputy air defence commander for Kirkuk, General Abdel Salam Ramadan, told a press conference at the site of the downing.

The aircraft had come “from the direction of Sulaimaniyah”, second city of the Kurdish autonomous region to the north, Ramadan said.

Ethnically mixed Kirkuk and its surrounding oil fields do not form part of the autonomous region but are directly administered by the federal government in Baghdad.

Turkey has maintained dozens of military bases in northern Iraq for the past quarter of a century as part of its campaign against militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Its troops routinely carry out operations against PKK targets but it comments on them only sporadically.

The Iraqi federal government discreetly outlawed the PKK as a “banned organisation” in March and earlier this month agreed a military cooperation deal with Ankara that will see joint training and command centres set up in the fight against the militants.

The leftist group, which has waged a deadly on-off insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is blacklisted as a “terrorist organisation” by Ankara and its Western allies.

iRAQ Turkish drone

Comments

200 characters

Iraq army says downed Turkish drone over northern city

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories