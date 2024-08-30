AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
Subdued business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,700 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained Bullish and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

