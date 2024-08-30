WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 29, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 28-Aug-24 27-Aug-24 26-Aug-24 23-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104052 0.103925 0.104037 0.104085
Euro 0.824583 0.827132 0.826985 0.82621
Japanese yen 0.00514306 0.00512076 0.00516256 0.00508437
U.K. pound 0.980458 0.979376 0.97487
U.S. dollar 0.741732 0.741025 0.740827 0.742928
Algerian dinar 0.00555078 0.00553433 0.00552453 0.00553969
Australian dollar 0.503562 0.502934 0.501984 0.499248
Botswana pula 0.0558524 0.0558733 0.0557843 0.055571
Brazilian real 0.134107 0.134823 0.134904 0.13445
Brunei dollar 0.569293 0.568096 0.569123 0.568031
Canadian dollar 0.550614 0.550539 0.549534 0.549137
Chilean peso 0.000817498 0.000816691 0.000813193 0.000807583
Czech koruna 0.0329059 0.0330313 0.0330417 0.0329546
Danish krone 0.110545 0.110862 0.110841 0.110729
Indian rupee 0.0088336 0.00882778 0.0088351 0.0088576
Israeli New Shekel 0.202217 0.201147 0.20208 0.200575
Korean won 0.000557526 0.000559729 0.000552815 0.000556125
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4335 2.43118 2.43133
Malaysian ringgit 0.170768 0.170155 0.170423 0.169618
Mauritian rupee 0.0159305 0.0160595 0.0160435
Mexican peso 0.0378363 0.0376744 0.0382224 0.0389563
New Zealand dollar 0.462804 0.460473 0.461091 0.457235
Norwegian krone 0.0704051 0.0705563 0.0702113 0.0700057
Omani rial 1.92673
Peruvian sol 0.198135 0.197818 0.198697
Philippine peso 0.0131856 0.0131553
Polish zloty 0.192463 0.193323 0.193508 0.193204
Qatari riyal 0.203773 0.203578 0.203524
Russian ruble 0.00811125 0.00810034 0.00807225 0.00811046
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197795 0.197607 0.197554
Singapore dollar 0.569293 0.568096 0.569123 0.568031
South African rand 0.0417278 0.0417079 0.0416078 0.0413765
Swedish krona 0.0727098 0.0725234 0.0722496
Swiss franc 0.879715 0.875244 0.875268 0.872186
Thai baht 0.0218201 0.0217552 0.0217999 0.021632
Trinidadian dollar 0.109868 0.109897 0.109926 0.109764
U.A.E. dirham 0.201969 0.201777 0.201723
Uruguayan peso 0.0184281 0.0183973 0.0184107 0.0184574
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments