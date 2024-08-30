WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 29, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-Aug-24 27-Aug-24 26-Aug-24 23-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104052 0.103925 0.104037 0.104085 Euro 0.824583 0.827132 0.826985 0.82621 Japanese yen 0.00514306 0.00512076 0.00516256 0.00508437 U.K. pound 0.980458 0.979376 0.97487 U.S. dollar 0.741732 0.741025 0.740827 0.742928 Algerian dinar 0.00555078 0.00553433 0.00552453 0.00553969 Australian dollar 0.503562 0.502934 0.501984 0.499248 Botswana pula 0.0558524 0.0558733 0.0557843 0.055571 Brazilian real 0.134107 0.134823 0.134904 0.13445 Brunei dollar 0.569293 0.568096 0.569123 0.568031 Canadian dollar 0.550614 0.550539 0.549534 0.549137 Chilean peso 0.000817498 0.000816691 0.000813193 0.000807583 Czech koruna 0.0329059 0.0330313 0.0330417 0.0329546 Danish krone 0.110545 0.110862 0.110841 0.110729 Indian rupee 0.0088336 0.00882778 0.0088351 0.0088576 Israeli New Shekel 0.202217 0.201147 0.20208 0.200575 Korean won 0.000557526 0.000559729 0.000552815 0.000556125 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4335 2.43118 2.43133 Malaysian ringgit 0.170768 0.170155 0.170423 0.169618 Mauritian rupee 0.0159305 0.0160595 0.0160435 Mexican peso 0.0378363 0.0376744 0.0382224 0.0389563 New Zealand dollar 0.462804 0.460473 0.461091 0.457235 Norwegian krone 0.0704051 0.0705563 0.0702113 0.0700057 Omani rial 1.92673 Peruvian sol 0.198135 0.197818 0.198697 Philippine peso 0.0131856 0.0131553 Polish zloty 0.192463 0.193323 0.193508 0.193204 Qatari riyal 0.203773 0.203578 0.203524 Russian ruble 0.00811125 0.00810034 0.00807225 0.00811046 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197795 0.197607 0.197554 Singapore dollar 0.569293 0.568096 0.569123 0.568031 South African rand 0.0417278 0.0417079 0.0416078 0.0413765 Swedish krona 0.0727098 0.0725234 0.0722496 Swiss franc 0.879715 0.875244 0.875268 0.872186 Thai baht 0.0218201 0.0217552 0.0217999 0.021632 Trinidadian dollar 0.109868 0.109897 0.109926 0.109764 U.A.E. dirham 0.201969 0.201777 0.201723 Uruguayan peso 0.0184281 0.0183973 0.0184107 0.0184574 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

