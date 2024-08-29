AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Salah out to ‘enjoy’ final year of Liverpool contract

AFP Published 29 Aug, 2024 05:17pm

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah said he is not focused on his future beyond this season, with less than a year to run on his contract at Liverpool.

The Egyptian has written himself into the record books of the English giants, scoring 213 goals since joining in 2017.

Salah is just one of three huge players for Liverpool out of contract at the end of the season, along with captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Before the season, I was just like ‘I’ve got one year left, let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract’,” Salah told Sky Sports.

Atletico boss Simeone confident about Alvarez adapting, excited about internal competition

“I don’t want to think about next year or the future, I just want to enjoy the last year and let’s see.

“The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here.”

Salah has been consistently linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

A year ago Liverpool reportedly rejected a bid of £150 million ($198 million) from Al-Ittihad.

Salah signed a three-year deal in 2022 that reportedly made him the highest paid player in the club’s history, worth more than £18 million a year.

The 32-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring in both of Arne Slot’s first two games in charge as Liverpool beat Ipswich and Brentford.

