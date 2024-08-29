Islamic Jihad says top commander killed in Israel West Bank raids

TULKAREM: Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced the death of its commander in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem Thursday, where the Israeli military said it had “eliminated” five fighters, including Muhammad Jabber, also known as Abu Shujaa.

Israel army says killed 5 Palestinian on day two of West Bank raids

“Abu Shujaa, commander of the Tulkarem Brigade of the Al-Quds Brigades,” Islamic Jihad, which has a strong presence in the refugee camps in the north of the occupied West Bank, “died along with several brothers of his brigade after a heroic battle against the soldiers of the (Israeli) occupation”, the group said in a statement.