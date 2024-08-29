AGL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 150.40 Increased By ▲ 11.65 (8.4%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.71%)
DFML 52.21 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.39%)
DGKC 79.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 22.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.57%)
HUBC 153.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 54.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.64%)
OGDC 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.13%)
PAEL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PPL 112.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
PTC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
SEARL 57.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.65%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.53%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,321 Increased By 18.2 (0.22%)
BR30 26,666 Increased By 134.1 (0.51%)
KSE100 78,211 Increased By 217.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 24,862 Increased By 99.7 (0.4%)
London stocks inch up as focus turns to monetary policy outlook

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 12:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The UK’s main stock index edged higher on Thursday, defying the weak trend across some major global markets as Nvidia failed to meet investors’ lofty expectations, while the focus shifted back to economic data and monetary policy outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1% as of 0714 GMT, having snapped a four-day winning streak with marginal losses on Wednesday. The domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.1%.

UK markets, which have minimal exposure to technology stocks, somewhat withstood the pullback in AI-related stocks that weighed on U.S. and Asian equity markets after chip giant Nvidia’s current-quarter forecasts failed to live up to a recent history of trouncing Wall Street’s targets.

Construction and material shares led sectoral gains in the UK, while beverages was the worst hit as spirits group Diageo fell nearly 2% on trading ex-dividend.

FTSE 100 edges up led by pharmaceuticals, insurers

Meanwhile, Centrica rose 1.2% after Jefferies upgraded the British energy supplier’s stock to “buy” from “hold”. Bunzl rose 1% after RBC raised the rating on the business supplies distributor’s stock to “sector perform” from “underperform”.

The FTSE 100 is on track for its third straight weekly rise and a slight pullback for the month, lagging behind both Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 and the U.S. S&P 500 in August.

With big-ticket earnings in the rear-view mirror, all eyes are now on labour market and inflation data out of the U.S. and euro zone, with investors on the lookout for any clues on the quantum of the Federal Reserve’s likely interest rate cut in September.

