AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 147.53 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (6.33%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
DFML 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.97%)
DGKC 80.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.24%)
HUBC 153.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.05%)
HUMNL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
NBP 53.86 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.62%)
OGDC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
PAEL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
PPL 112.33 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PRL 24.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.44%)
TPLP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TREET 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.87%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,340 Increased By 36.5 (0.44%)
BR30 26,725 Increased By 192.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 78,377 Increased By 384.2 (0.49%)
KSE30 24,883 Increased By 120.5 (0.49%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices firm with US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 10:40am

Gold prices edged up on Thursday, aided by a weaker dollar and hopes of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, while focus turned to a key U.S. inflation print.

Spot gold was up 0.5% to $2,513.77 per ounce, as of 0250 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,531.60 on Aug. 20 and is up nearly 22% this year so far.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,546.80.

The dollar dipped 0.1%, making gold more appealing for holders of other currency. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also ticked lower.

In the long-term, gold looks strong, but a short-term pullback is possible, especially if any data dampens rate cut expectations, said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Bullion, a non-yielding asset, is more appealing in a low interest rate environment.

Market participants are awaiting U.S. initial jobless claims and GDP data due at 1230 GMT. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data is due on Friday, which could offer further clues on the outlook for rates.

Gold falls on firmer dollar

Traders have fully priced in a Fed easing for next month, with a 65.5% chance of a 25-basis-point cut and about 34.5% chance of a bigger 50-bp reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Wednesday said that with inflation down and unemployment up, it might be “time to move” on rate cuts, though he remains cautious.

“Visible short positions remains near decade-lows. Narratives in gold markets are unanimously bullish. We see significant risks to the near-term outlook tied to positioning, despite the strong fundamental backdrop,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities in a note.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.91% to $29.38 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.5% to $934.52 and palladium edged 0.3% higher to $948.95.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Spot gold US gold LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices firm with US inflation data in focus

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Analysts explain significance of ratings upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Oil edges up as Libyan supply woes offset lower-than-expected U.S. stock draw

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Read more stories