AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Markets Print 2024-08-29

India’s Nifty 50 ends off record high

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

BENGALURU: India’s NSE Nifty 50 index came off a record high on Wednesday, as profit booking across many sectors capped gains in information technology stocks, which were lifted by expectations of an imminent rate cut in the United States.

The benchmark index rose as much as 0.45% to an all-time high of 25,129.6 points earlier in the session but settled 0.14% higher at a record closing high. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.09% to end at 81,785.56.

The Nifty 50 has gained 3.8% over 10 sessions, its longest winning streak since October 2020.

Sustained local retail and institutional inflows, as well as money from portfolio management services and alternative investment funds has ensured a liquidity surplus, which is keeping the momentum positive, Amit Kumar Gupta, founder of Fintrekk Capital said.

Analysts have, however, cautioned about bouts of profit booking as shares trade at expensive valuations.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors declined, limiting gains in domestic equities, while the IT and pharma indexes rose 1.64% and 1.14%, respectively.

