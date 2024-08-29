AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-29

Asian currencies muted as dollar ticks higher

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

BENGALURU: Most emerging Asian currencies flitted in narrow ranges on Wednesday as the US dollar ticked higher, while most stock markets rose, with traders focussed on the magnitude of the Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated interest rate cut next month.

The dollar index rose about 0.2% to 100.82 at 0740 GMT, hovering near a 13-month low, as markets weighed up the likelihood of a 50-basis-point US rate cut, rather than the more widely expected 25-bps cut.

“Some profit—taking on USD shorts is seen today ahead of major tech earnings,” said Chris Wong, OCBC currency strategist.

“I expect the dollar to remain a ‘sell-on-rally’ as the Fed cut amidst a goldilocks setting should provide a sweet spot for pro-cyclical currencies, including the South Korean won and Asian FX to recover.”

In Asia, the Thai baht fell nearly 0.3%, while the Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit and Indian rupee traded between flat and 0.3% lower

The South Korean won ended 0.6% lower, while Seoul stocks closed flat.

Tech-heavy benchmarks such as in South Korea and Taiwan treaded with caution ahead of US chip giant Nvidia’s quarterly earnings due after US market hours.

Most other stock markets rose, with India hitting an all-time high on optimism that US rate cuts will boost IT stocks and also help reroute foreign inflows into the emerging market.

Among others, Jakarta and Taipei gained 0.8% each.

Kuala Lumpur stocks jumped as much as 1.8% to their highest since mid-December 2020, led by financial stocks. Malayan Banking gained 1.9% after reporting a rise in quarterly profit.

