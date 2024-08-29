Upward march persists on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained Bullish and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

Around, 1900 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,900 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 300 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund, 200 bales of Noor Pur Noranga were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu, 600 bales of Vehari, 600 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Peer Mahal, 200 bales of Samundri, 200 bales of Chichawattni were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 200 bales of Burwala, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,600 pert maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund and 400 bales of Uthal were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

