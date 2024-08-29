AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-29

Upward march persists on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained Bullish and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

Around, 1900 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,900 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 300 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund, 200 bales of Noor Pur Noranga were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu, 600 bales of Vehari, 600 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Peer Mahal, 200 bales of Samundri, 200 bales of Chichawattni were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 200 bales of Burwala, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,600 pert maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund and 400 bales of Uthal were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton market Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman

Comments

200 characters

Upward march persists on cotton market

Analysts explain significance of upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

PM expresses satisfaction over Moody’s move

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

CJP seeks nomination of additional judges

Read more stories