Starmer, Scholz seek reset in British-EU ties with bilateral treaty

BERLIN: Britain and Germany’s leaders agreed in Berlin on Wednesday to work on an ambitious treaty covering issues from defence to trade that would be part of a reset of British relations with the European Union.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s trip to the EU’s top powers, Germany and France, aims to help Britain move beyond the previous Conservative government’s fractious relations with European allies. Starmer, who took office last month, has put improved ties at the heart of his efforts to boost Britain’s economic growth.

He billed the new cooperation treaty as a “once-in-a-generation chance to deliver for working people in Britain and in Germany” as it would deepen collaboration in science, technology, business and culture while increasing trade.

Starmer said that growth was his government’s “number one mission”.

“And what we understand clearly is that building relationships with our partners here in Germany and across Europe is vital to achieving it,” he said. Starmer, addressing a press conference alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said a reset would not mean reversing Britain’s 2020 exit from the EU under the Conservatives, or re-entering the bloc’s single market or customs union.