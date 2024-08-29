WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 28, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Aug-24 26-Aug-24 23-Aug-24 22-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103925 0.104037 0.104085 0.104057 Euro 0.827132 0.826985 0.82621 0.826553 Japanese yen 0.0051208 0.0051626 0.0050844 0.005107 U.K. pound 0.979376 0.97487 0.9739 U.S. dollar 0.741025 0.740827 0.742928 0.742302 Algerian dinar 0.0055343 0.0055245 0.0055397 0.0055461 Australian dollar 0.502934 0.501984 0.499248 0.500312 Botswana pula 0.0558733 0.0557843 0.055571 0.0556727 Brazilian real 0.134823 0.134904 0.13445 0.133705 Brunei dollar 0.568096 0.569123 0.568031 0.568117 Canadian dollar 0.550539 0.549534 0.549137 0.54573 Chilean peso 0.0008167 0.0008132 0.0008076 0.0008078 Czech koruna 0.0330313 0.0330417 0.0329546 0.0329283 Danish krone 0.110862 0.110841 0.110729 0.11077 Indian rupee 0.0088278 0.0088351 0.0088576 0.0088415 Israeli New Shekel 0.201147 0.20208 0.200575 0.199329 Korean won 0.0005597 0.0005528 0.0005561 0.0005571 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43118 2.43133 2.43458 Malaysian ringgit 0.170155 0.170423 0.169618 0.169379 Mauritian rupee 0.0159305 0.0160595 0.0160435 0.0159927 Mexican peso 0.0376744 0.0382224 0.0389563 0.0382167 New Zealand dollar 0.460473 0.461091 0.457235 0.456516 Norwegian krone 0.0705563 0.0702113 0.0700057 0.0702346 Omani rial 1.92673 1.93056 Peruvian sol 0.198135 0.197818 0.198697 0.197736 Philippine peso 0.0131553 0.0131502 Polish zloty 0.193323 0.193508 0.193204 0.193026 Qatari riyal 0.203578 0.203524 0.203929 Russian ruble 0.0081003 0.0080723 0.0081105 0.0081314 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197607 0.197554 0.197947 Singapore dollar 0.568096 0.569123 0.568031 0.568117 South African rand 0.0417079 0.0416078 0.0413765 0.0414266 Swedish krona 0.0727098 0.0725234 0.0722496 0.0725556 Swiss franc 0.875244 0.875268 0.872186 0.87186 Thai baht 0.0217552 0.0217999 0.021632 0.0216156 Trinidadian dollar 0.109897 0.109926 0.109764 0.109842 U.A.E. dirham 0.201777 0.201723 0.202124 Uruguayan peso 0.0183973 0.0184107 0.0184574 0.0183975 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

