WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 28, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 27-Aug-24 26-Aug-24 23-Aug-24 22-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103925 0.104037 0.104085 0.104057
Euro 0.827132 0.826985 0.82621 0.826553
Japanese yen 0.0051208 0.0051626 0.0050844 0.005107
U.K. pound 0.979376 0.97487 0.9739
U.S. dollar 0.741025 0.740827 0.742928 0.742302
Algerian dinar 0.0055343 0.0055245 0.0055397 0.0055461
Australian dollar 0.502934 0.501984 0.499248 0.500312
Botswana pula 0.0558733 0.0557843 0.055571 0.0556727
Brazilian real 0.134823 0.134904 0.13445 0.133705
Brunei dollar 0.568096 0.569123 0.568031 0.568117
Canadian dollar 0.550539 0.549534 0.549137 0.54573
Chilean peso 0.0008167 0.0008132 0.0008076 0.0008078
Czech koruna 0.0330313 0.0330417 0.0329546 0.0329283
Danish krone 0.110862 0.110841 0.110729 0.11077
Indian rupee 0.0088278 0.0088351 0.0088576 0.0088415
Israeli New Shekel 0.201147 0.20208 0.200575 0.199329
Korean won 0.0005597 0.0005528 0.0005561 0.0005571
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43118 2.43133 2.43458
Malaysian ringgit 0.170155 0.170423 0.169618 0.169379
Mauritian rupee 0.0159305 0.0160595 0.0160435 0.0159927
Mexican peso 0.0376744 0.0382224 0.0389563 0.0382167
New Zealand dollar 0.460473 0.461091 0.457235 0.456516
Norwegian krone 0.0705563 0.0702113 0.0700057 0.0702346
Omani rial 1.92673 1.93056
Peruvian sol 0.198135 0.197818 0.198697 0.197736
Philippine peso 0.0131553 0.0131502
Polish zloty 0.193323 0.193508 0.193204 0.193026
Qatari riyal 0.203578 0.203524 0.203929
Russian ruble 0.0081003 0.0080723 0.0081105 0.0081314
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197607 0.197554 0.197947
Singapore dollar 0.568096 0.569123 0.568031 0.568117
South African rand 0.0417079 0.0416078 0.0413765 0.0414266
Swedish krona 0.0727098 0.0725234 0.0722496 0.0725556
Swiss franc 0.875244 0.875268 0.872186 0.87186
Thai baht 0.0217552 0.0217999 0.021632 0.0216156
Trinidadian dollar 0.109897 0.109926 0.109764 0.109842
U.A.E. dirham 0.201777 0.201723 0.202124
Uruguayan peso 0.0183973 0.0184107 0.0184574 0.0183975
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments