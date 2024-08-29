AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-29

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 28, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        27-Aug-24      26-Aug-24      23-Aug-24      22-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103925       0.104037       0.104085       0.104057
Euro                             0.827132       0.826985        0.82621       0.826553
Japanese yen                    0.0051208      0.0051626      0.0050844       0.005107
U.K. pound                       0.979376                       0.97487         0.9739
U.S. dollar                      0.741025       0.740827       0.742928       0.742302
Algerian dinar                  0.0055343      0.0055245      0.0055397      0.0055461
Australian dollar                0.502934       0.501984       0.499248       0.500312
Botswana pula                   0.0558733      0.0557843       0.055571      0.0556727
Brazilian real                   0.134823       0.134904        0.13445       0.133705
Brunei dollar                    0.568096       0.569123       0.568031       0.568117
Canadian dollar                  0.550539       0.549534       0.549137        0.54573
Chilean peso                    0.0008167      0.0008132      0.0008076      0.0008078
Czech koruna                    0.0330313      0.0330417      0.0329546      0.0329283
Danish krone                     0.110862       0.110841       0.110729        0.11077
Indian rupee                    0.0088278      0.0088351      0.0088576      0.0088415
Israeli New Shekel               0.201147        0.20208       0.200575       0.199329
Korean won                      0.0005597      0.0005528      0.0005561      0.0005571
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43118        2.43133                       2.43458
Malaysian ringgit                0.170155       0.170423       0.169618       0.169379
Mauritian rupee                 0.0159305      0.0160595      0.0160435      0.0159927
Mexican peso                    0.0376744      0.0382224      0.0389563      0.0382167
New Zealand dollar               0.460473       0.461091       0.457235       0.456516
Norwegian krone                 0.0705563      0.0702113      0.0700057      0.0702346
Omani rial                        1.92673                       1.93056
Peruvian sol                     0.198135       0.197818       0.198697       0.197736
Philippine peso                 0.0131553                                    0.0131502
Polish zloty                     0.193323       0.193508       0.193204       0.193026
Qatari riyal                     0.203578       0.203524                      0.203929
Russian ruble                   0.0081003      0.0080723      0.0081105      0.0081314
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.197607       0.197554                      0.197947
Singapore dollar                 0.568096       0.569123       0.568031       0.568117
South African rand              0.0417079      0.0416078      0.0413765      0.0414266
Swedish krona                   0.0727098      0.0725234      0.0722496      0.0725556
Swiss franc                      0.875244       0.875268       0.872186        0.87186
Thai baht                       0.0217552      0.0217999       0.021632      0.0216156
Trinidadian dollar               0.109897       0.109926       0.109764       0.109842
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201777       0.201723                      0.202124
Uruguayan peso                  0.0183973      0.0184107      0.0184574      0.0183975
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR Currency values

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Analysts explain significance of upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

PM expresses satisfaction over Moody’s move

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

CJP seeks nomination of additional judges

Read more stories