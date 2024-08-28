AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
US stocks slip ahead of Nvidia financial results

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2024 07:13pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly ticked lower on Wednesday, as investors await chipmaker Nvidia’s earnings report after the closing bell.

Around 15 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent to 5,616.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 0.5 percent to 17,674.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 41,232.76.

The focus on chip titan Nvidia comes as markets try to gauge the health of the tech and AI sector.

Wall St muted in choppy trading ahead of Nvidia results

The company has seen profits surge thanks to demand for its GPU chips, which have set the industry’s pace in pushing new AI advances – making it an indicator for the sector.

Nvidia shares slid 1.4 percent in early trading.

Apart from Nvidia, traders will also be monitoring an update to US second quarter GDP growth on Thursday and data on the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge on Friday.

While a US central bank rate cut is widely expected in September, upcoming economic indicators are watched for their potential bearing on how big the reductions could go.

Among individual companies, Nordstrom shares rose 5.4 percent after earnings that beat expectations.

