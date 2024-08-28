AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.5%)
AIRLINK 140.40 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.37%)
BOP 5.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
DCL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.68%)
DFML 52.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.8%)
DGKC 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FCCL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
FFBL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.75%)
FFL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
HUBC 152.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
HUMNL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.22%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.08%)
KOSM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.88%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.49%)
NBP 53.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
PAEL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.76%)
PPL 112.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
TOMCL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 53.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.28%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,331 Increased By 8.2 (0.1%)
BR30 26,651 Increased By 90 (0.34%)
KSE100 78,189 Increased By 104.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 24,802 Increased By 38.7 (0.16%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans ease from two-week high; corn, wheat down on supply pressure

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 10:46am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, after climbing to a two-week high in the previous session on concerns over hot weather in the US Midwest hurting this year’s potential record crop.

Soybeans drop 1%, corn hits one-week low on forecast of bumper US crops

Corn and wheat edged lower, after closing higher on Tuesday, with ample world supplies adding pressure on prices.

Fundamentals

  • The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $9.86 a bushel, as of 0055 GMT, after climbing on Tuesday to its highest since Aug. 12 at $9.92 a bushel.

  • Corn fell 0.3% to $3.91-1/2 a bushel and wheat gave up 0.3% to $5.33-3/4 a bushel.

  • Worries over a heatwave and lack of rainfall in large parts of the US Midwest underpinned prices in the last few sessions as it could damage the soybean crop during its key development stage.

  • However, the extreme heat in the central US was expected to moderate as the week progresses, according to Commodity Weather Group.

  • The US Department of Agriculture weekly crop progress and condition report, released on Monday after trading ended, showed corn, soybean and wheat ratings below analysts’ expectations.

  • The government agency rated 65% of the US corn crop as “good to excellent”, down from 67% the prior week, while analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected only a one-point drop.

  • Argentine farmers are likely to plant more soybeans in the current 2024/25 season, trimming the area dedicated to corn after that crop’s last harvest was hit by a devastating insect plague and with rain forecasts looking rosier for soy.

  • China’s COFCO International expects the area planted with soybeans in Brazil to grow in 2024/25 at its slowest pace in a decade when compared to the previous season, a top executive at the firm told Reuters.

  • Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts, and were net sellers of soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans ease from two-week high; corn, wheat down on supply pressure

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 60%, clocks in at Rs7bn in Apr-June

April-June: PTCL sustains Rs3.4bn in losses as finance cost bites

Oil steady after recent losses on demand concerns

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Read more stories