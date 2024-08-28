Soybeans ease from two-week high; corn, wheat down on supply pressure

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, after climbing to a two-week high in the previous session on concerns over hot weather in the US Midwest hurting this year’s potential record crop.

Soybeans drop 1%, corn hits one-week low on forecast of bumper US crops

Corn and wheat edged lower, after closing higher on Tuesday, with ample world supplies adding pressure on prices.

Fundamentals