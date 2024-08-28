AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.44%)
AIRLINK 137.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.81%)
DGKC 80.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.84%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
KOSM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.45%)
MLCF 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
NBP 53.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.19%)
OGDC 133.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PTC 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,329 Increased By 6.6 (0.08%)
BR30 26,661 Increased By 100.4 (0.38%)
KSE100 78,171 Increased By 86.5 (0.11%)
KSE30 24,781 Increased By 17.6 (0.07%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-28

Calculating income tax liability: Tax dept has failed to force bank to offer interest against ‘sticky’ loans

Hamid Waleed Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: The Tax department has failed to force an investment bank to offer the interest against sticky loans for calculating the income tax liability even if parked in a separate account, said sources.

According to details, an assessing officer had questioned the method of maintaining accounts by the bank whereby interest against sticky loans had been debited to a separate account i.e., markup suspense account. The department was pressing the bank to offer this Interest for calculating the income tax liability being accrued during a particular tax year.

Furthermore, the assessing officer had held that the assessee had not credited the amount on accruals to suspense account and had rather resorted to netting off the same from receivable in an attempt to conceal the amount to be credited to suspense account without prejudice to the fact that the income tax law was not subservient to the international accounting system.

According to the assessing officer, a hefty amount was supposed to be accrued to the assessee on non-performing loans but the bank has netted off the interest accrued on non-performing advances from receivable and an attempt has been made to suppress the receipts by an equal amount contrary to the principles of mercantile system of accountancy. Therefore, he taxed the amount.

However, the bank was of the view that every financial institution reports receivable against advances after netting off suspended mark up on advances, as required by the State Bank of Pakistan and International Accounting Standard.

The relevant appellate forum maintained that the sticky advance in commercial parlance is the amount whose recovery becomes highly improbable or doubtful. The interest accruing on such advance is debited to the parties concerned by those institutions which maintain their accounts on mercantile system and the same is credited to a separate account suspense account instead of carrying it to the profit and loss account.

It further held that mere fact that interest becomes receivable to a bank against its sticky loans does not necessarily become its income when the banks are maintaining their accounts on mercantile based or even maintaining a hybrid method of accounting. The said interest becomes subject to impost of tax when it is offered for taxation by the bank or lending institution as per mercantile practice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

banks LOANS interest rate FBR income tax tax department income tax liability

Comments

200 characters

Calculating income tax liability: Tax dept has failed to force bank to offer interest against ‘sticky’ loans

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories