AGL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.59%)
AIRLINK 137.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.32%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
FCCL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.67%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.49%)
HUBC 152.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.13%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.01%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
NBP 53.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.19%)
OGDC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PAEL 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SEARL 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TOMCL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.64%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
UNITY 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,337 Increased By 14.5 (0.17%)
BR30 26,667 Increased By 105.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 78,215 Increased By 130.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 24,789 Increased By 25.8 (0.1%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-28

US natural gas prices slide

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid about 2% to a four-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for less hot weather over the next two weeks than previously expected, which should cut the amount of gas power generators need to burn to keep air conditioners humming.

Energy analysts also noted the tremendous oversupply of gas in storage has kept a lid on prices all year.

There was still about 12% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year even though weekly builds, including a rare decline during one week in August, have been smaller than normal in 13 of the past 14 weeks.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for September delivery fell 3.4 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.922 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:43 a.m. EDT (1343 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 29.

After dropping about 14% over the past six days, the front-month entered technically oversold territory for the first time since late July. It was also the first time the contract fell for six days in a row since March. Futures for October, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 1.9% to $2.09 per mmBtu.

Producers increase and decrease output in reaction to prices, but it usually takes a few months for changes in drilling activity to show up in the production data.

Average monthly spot prices at the US Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana hit a 12-month high of $3.18 per mmBtu in January before dropping to a 44-month low of $1.72 in February and a 32-year low of $1.49 in March, according to Reuters and federal energy data.

In reaction to that price plunge, producers cut average monthly output from 106.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in February to 102.7 bcfd in March, 101.5 bcfd in April, and a 17-month low of 101.3 bcfd in May, according to federal energy data.

Winter storms at the start of the year caused output to fall from a record 106.3 bcfd in December to 103.6 bcfd in January.

As monthly Henry Hub spot prices increased to $1.60 per mmBtu in April, $2.12 in May, and $2.54 in June, some producers, including EQT and Chesapeake Energy, started to increase drilling activities, boosting output to 101.0 bcfd in June and 103.4 bcfd in July.

But with average spot Henry Hub prices back down to $2.08 per mmBtu in July and $2.01 so far in August, analysts said output would likely decline in coming months as some producers reduce drilling activities again.

US natural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natural gas prices slide

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories