AGL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.32%)
AIRLINK 137.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.12%)
DGKC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.52%)
FCCL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FFL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.26%)
HUBC 151.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.46%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
KOSM 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.53%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
NBP 53.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.05%)
OGDC 133.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SEARL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.44%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
TOMCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.35%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 52.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,331 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,667 Increased By 105.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 78,174 Increased By 90.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,770 Increased By 6.6 (0.03%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-28

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (August 27, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 26-08-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,300        235        18,535        18,235       +300/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,612        252        19,864        19,543       +321/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories