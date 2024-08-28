KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (August 27, 2024)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 26-08-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 18,300 235 18,535 18,235 +300/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 19,612 252 19,864 19,543 +321/-
===========================================================================
