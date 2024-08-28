AGL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.59%)
AIRLINK 137.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.32%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
FCCL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.67%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.49%)
HUBC 152.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.51%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
KOSM 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.01%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
NBP 53.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.19%)
OGDC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PAEL 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SEARL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.44%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.71%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
UNITY 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.6%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,336 Increased By 13.7 (0.16%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By 100.6 (0.38%)
KSE100 78,233 Increased By 148.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 24,802 Increased By 38.8 (0.16%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-28

Spot rate picks up Rs300 per maund

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,300 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the ocal cotton market remained tight and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 400 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,350 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,100 per maund (condition), 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund (condition), 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Noor Pur Noranga were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Bakhar were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 400 bales of Uthal were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,300 per maund.. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KCA

Comments

200 characters

Spot rate picks up Rs300 per maund

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories