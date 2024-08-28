Spot rate picks up Rs300 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,300 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the ocal cotton market remained tight and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 400 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,350 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,100 per maund (condition), 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund (condition), 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Noor Pur Noranga were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Bakhar were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 400 bales of Uthal were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

