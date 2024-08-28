WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 27, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 26-Aug-24 23-Aug-24 22-Aug-24 21-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104037 0.104085 0.104057 0.104135
Euro 0.826985 0.82621 0.826553 0.826131
Japanese yen 0.005163 0.005084 0.005107 0.005125
U.K. pound 0.97487 0.9739 0.969195
U.S. dollar 0.740827 0.742928 0.742302 0.743191
Algerian dinar 0.005525 0.00554 0.005546 0.005552
Australian dollar 0.501984 0.499248 0.500312 0.501059
Botswana pula 0.055784 0.055571 0.055673 0.055739
Brazilian real 0.134904 0.13445 0.133705 0.135864
Brunei dollar 0.569123 0.568031 0.568117 0.568928
Canadian dollar 0.549137 0.54573 0.546786
Chilean peso 0.000813 0.000808 0.000808 0.000806
Czech koruna 0.033042 0.032955 0.032928 0.032912
Danish krone 0.110841 0.110729 0.11077 0.110719
Indian rupee 0.008835 0.008858 0.008841 0.008856
Israeli New Shekel 0.20208 0.200575 0.199329 0.199675
Korean won 0.000553 0.000556 0.000557 0.000558
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43133 2.43458 2.43629
Malaysian ringgit 0.170423 0.169618 0.169379 0.169795
Mauritian rupee 0.01606 0.016044 0.015993 0.016032
Mexican peso 0.038222 0.038956 0.038217 0.0386
New Zealand dollar 0.461091 0.457235 0.456516 0.457174
Norwegian krone 0.070211 0.070006 0.070235 0.070712
Omani rial 1.92673 1.93056 1.93288
Peruvian sol 0.198697 0.197736 0.198874
Philippine peso 0.01315
Polish zloty 0.193508 0.193204 0.193026 0.192711
Qatari riyal 0.203524 0.203929 0.204173
Russian ruble 0.008072 0.00811 0.008131 0.008106
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197554 0.197947 0.198184
Singapore dollar 0.569123 0.568031 0.568117 0.568928
South African rand 0.041608 0.041377 0.041427 0.041629
Swedish krona 0.072523 0.07225 0.072556 0.072608
Swiss franc 0.875268 0.872186 0.87186 0.868772
Thai baht 0.0218 0.021632 0.021616 0.021726
Trinidadian dollar 0.109764 0.109842 0.110044
U.A.E. dirham 0.201723 0.202124 0.202367
Uruguayan peso 0.018411 0.018457 0.018398 0.018424
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
