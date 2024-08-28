WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 27, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-Aug-24 23-Aug-24 22-Aug-24 21-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104037 0.104085 0.104057 0.104135 Euro 0.826985 0.82621 0.826553 0.826131 Japanese yen 0.005163 0.005084 0.005107 0.005125 U.K. pound 0.97487 0.9739 0.969195 U.S. dollar 0.740827 0.742928 0.742302 0.743191 Algerian dinar 0.005525 0.00554 0.005546 0.005552 Australian dollar 0.501984 0.499248 0.500312 0.501059 Botswana pula 0.055784 0.055571 0.055673 0.055739 Brazilian real 0.134904 0.13445 0.133705 0.135864 Brunei dollar 0.569123 0.568031 0.568117 0.568928 Canadian dollar 0.549137 0.54573 0.546786 Chilean peso 0.000813 0.000808 0.000808 0.000806 Czech koruna 0.033042 0.032955 0.032928 0.032912 Danish krone 0.110841 0.110729 0.11077 0.110719 Indian rupee 0.008835 0.008858 0.008841 0.008856 Israeli New Shekel 0.20208 0.200575 0.199329 0.199675 Korean won 0.000553 0.000556 0.000557 0.000558 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43133 2.43458 2.43629 Malaysian ringgit 0.170423 0.169618 0.169379 0.169795 Mauritian rupee 0.01606 0.016044 0.015993 0.016032 Mexican peso 0.038222 0.038956 0.038217 0.0386 New Zealand dollar 0.461091 0.457235 0.456516 0.457174 Norwegian krone 0.070211 0.070006 0.070235 0.070712 Omani rial 1.92673 1.93056 1.93288 Peruvian sol 0.198697 0.197736 0.198874 Philippine peso 0.01315 Polish zloty 0.193508 0.193204 0.193026 0.192711 Qatari riyal 0.203524 0.203929 0.204173 Russian ruble 0.008072 0.00811 0.008131 0.008106 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197554 0.197947 0.198184 Singapore dollar 0.569123 0.568031 0.568117 0.568928 South African rand 0.041608 0.041377 0.041427 0.041629 Swedish krona 0.072523 0.07225 0.072556 0.072608 Swiss franc 0.875268 0.872186 0.87186 0.868772 Thai baht 0.0218 0.021632 0.021616 0.021726 Trinidadian dollar 0.109764 0.109842 0.110044 U.A.E. dirham 0.201723 0.202124 0.202367 Uruguayan peso 0.018411 0.018457 0.018398 0.018424 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

