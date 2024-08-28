Markets Print 2024-08-28
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.15 280.00 JPY 1.90 1.94
EURO 309.97 311.94 AED 75.80 76.22
GBP 366.89 368.78 SAR 74.01 74.42
INTERBANK 278.20 278.25
=========================================================================
