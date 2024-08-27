AGL 31.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.51%)
AIRLINK 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.29%)
DCL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 49.15 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (8%)
DGKC 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
FFBL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.36%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
HUBC 152.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.14%)
KOSM 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (8.95%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.41%)
NBP 51.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.97%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.32%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.08%)
PPL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.97%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
SEARL 58.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TOMCL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.98%)
TPLP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TREET 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
UNITY 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,323 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,589 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.15%)
KSE100 78,084 Decreased By -486.8 (-0.62%)
KSE30 24,763 Decreased By -164.7 (-0.66%)
Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan aims to secure $4bn from Middle Eastern banks by FY26: SBP governor

  • Jameel Ahmad says Pakistan is in 'advanced stages' of securing $2 billion in additional external financing required for IMF executive board approval
Reuters Published August 27, 2024 Updated August 27, 2024 04:50pm

KARACHI: Pakistan is looking to raise up to $4 billion from Middle Eastern commercial banks by the next fiscal year (FY26), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad said on Tuesday as the country looks to plug external financing gaps.

In a wide-ranging interview, his first with any media organisation since taking office in 2022, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said Pakistan was also in the “advanced stages” of securing $2 billion in additional external financing required for International Monetary Fund (IMF) approval of the $7-billion bailout program.

Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on the loan programme in July, subject to approval from the lender’s executive board and it obtaining “timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners”.

Asked about monetary policy, Ahmad said recent interest rate cuts in Pakistan have had the desired effect, with inflation continuing to slow and the current account remaining under control, despite the cuts.

Pakistan’s annual consumer price index inflation was 11.1% in July, having fallen from highs of over 30% in 2023.

“The Monetary Policy Committee will review all these developments,” Ahmad said, adding that future rate decisions could not be pre-determined.

Pakistan’s central bank cut rates for two straight meetings from a historic high of 22% to 19.5%, and will meet again to review monetary policy on September 12.

“Now we have to focus on growth and other related areas because those are also equally important for job creation and other socioeconomic issues,” said Ahmad.

He added that the central bank’s mandate was to ensure price and financial stability before shifting its focus towards growth.

Pakistan State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) International Monetary fund Governor Jameel Ahmad Middle Eastern commercial banks

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan aims to secure $4bn from Middle Eastern banks by FY26: SBP governor

China strongly condemns attacks in Pakistan, says Chinese foreign ministry

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PSO’s profit doubles, clocks in at Rs19.6bn in FY24

Oil slips after surge on Libyan outages and Middle East risk

25 terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Tirah Valley IBOs: ISPR

JS Bank records 678% jump in consolidated profit in 2QCY24

Standard Chartered Pakistan’s profit marginally up YoY in 2QCY24

Bawany Air Products says will raise Rs6bn through rights issue

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Read more stories