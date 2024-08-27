AGL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.36%)
AIRLINK 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.67%)
DCL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
DFML 49.55 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (8.88%)
DGKC 80.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.23%)
FFBL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
FFL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.59%)
KOSM 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (8.95%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.23%)
NBP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.78%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.12%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.63%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.85%)
PTC 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.04%)
SEARL 59.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.65%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
TOMCL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.78%)
TPLP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TREET 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,336 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.12%)
BR30 26,638 Increased By 8.1 (0.03%)
KSE100 78,263 Decreased By -308.6 (-0.39%)
KSE30 24,805 Decreased By -122.5 (-0.49%)
Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble strengthens as exporters sell foreign currencies

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 02:26pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by foreign currency sales by exporting companies that convert their earnings into roubles to pay domestic taxes at the end of the month.

At 0800 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger at 91.80 to the dollar, according to LSEG data.

The rouble fell as much as 9% against the dollar earlier in August after Ukraine’s surprise attack on Russia’s Kursk region, before stabilising around current levels.

“The rouble feels comfortable ahead of the main tax payment period,” said Zenit bank analyst Vladimir Evstifeev.

Trading in major currencies in Russia shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring price data, after Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on June 12.

According to an analysis of the OTC market, the rouble weakened by 0.6% to 11.74 against the Chinese yuan, which has become the most traded foreign currency in Moscow.

The rouble strengthened by 1.4% against the yuan in Monday’s session.

Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

The rouble is currently benefiting from high interest rates after the central bank increased its benchmark rate to 18% in July.

One-day rouble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Exchange and are a guide for OTC market rates, were down 0.2% at 90.57.

The central bank’s official exchange rate, which it calculates using OTC data, was set at 91.77 to the dollar.

The rouble was 0.2% stronger at 102.39 against the euro, according to LSEG data.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.2% at $81.30 a barrel, as prices paused recent advances after a surge of more than 7% in the previous three sessions.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble strengthens as exporters sell foreign currencies

It is now time to end terrorism: PM Shehbaz says after Balochistan attacks

China strongly condemns attacks in Pakistan, says Chinese foreign ministry

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

PSO’s profit doubles, clocks in at Rs19.6bn in FY24

Oil slips after surge on Libyan outages and Middle East risk

JS Bank records 678% jump in consolidated profit in 2QCY24

Bawany Air Products says will raise Rs6bn through rights issue

Tax collection optimisation goal in focus

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Read more stories