AGL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.36%)
AIRLINK 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.67%)
DCL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
DFML 49.55 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (8.88%)
DGKC 80.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.23%)
FFBL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
FFL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.59%)
KOSM 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (8.95%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.23%)
NBP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.78%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.12%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.63%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.85%)
PTC 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.04%)
SEARL 59.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.65%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
TOMCL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.78%)
TPLP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TREET 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,336 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.12%)
BR30 26,638 Increased By 8.1 (0.03%)
KSE100 78,263 Decreased By -308.6 (-0.39%)
KSE30 24,805 Decreased By -122.5 (-0.49%)
Aug 27, 2024
European shares edge higher as miners support

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 01:26pm

European shares inched higher on Tuesday following a subdued start to the week, supported by heavyweight miners, although investors remained cautious ahead of key economic data this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% at 519.33 points, as of 0715 GMT.

Investors await key economic data from Germany and Spain this week, including European Union’s inflation print on Friday, for signals on the policy path for the European Central Bank.

Germany’s benchmark DAX was trading flat after detailed GDP data released earlier in the day showed the economy shrank by 0.1% in the second quarter of 2024.

Sweden’s benchmark index also held its ground at 2,566.69 points after data signalled producer price index was down 1.4% in July.

The basic resources sub-index was the top sectoral gainer in the region with an over 1% jump, as copper prices climbed to their highest levels in nearly six weeks due to optimism over a potential US interest rate cut.

Chip stocks slip, keeping European shares muted ahead of data-heavy week

Among individual stocks, Bunzl surged 11.6% after the British business supplies distributor raised its annual adjusted operating profit forecast. Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG lost 2% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the rating on the stock to “neutral” from “buy”.

Flughafen Zuerich slumped 4.1% after the Swiss airport operator missed first-half margin estimates. Associated British Foods was down 2.6% after Deutsche Bank cuts its rating on the stock to “sell” from “buy”.

