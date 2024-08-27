4 dead, 18 injured in Razmak blast

PESHAWAR: Four people were killed and 18 others injured in an explosion at the crowded Razmak Tehsil Bazaar in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

According to district police explosives planted in a motorcycle exploded in Razmak Bazaar, resulting in killing of four people on the spot and injuring 18 others.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals where emergency was already declared.

Commissioner Bannu Abid Pervez confirmed the blast, as well as, casualties and directed the hospital administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur have strongly condemned the bomb blast.

In separate condemnation statements, they also their expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

