Book on advertising ‘Executive Doodles’ launched by Ahmed Kapadia

KARACHI: After 77 years of the existence of Pakistan’s advertising and marketing industry, the first book of its kind, ‘Executive Doodles’, has been launched. Authored by Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman and CEO of Synergy Group, the book encapsulates 20 years of thought-provoking writings.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, who served as the chief guest, in the presence of eminent personalities from various industries.

The keynote speech was delivered by former Senator Javed Jabbar, followed by a monologue by the distinguished Anwar Maqsood. The event concluded with closing remarks and the unveiling of the ‘Executive Doodles’ book by the Honorable Governor of Sindh.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the crucial role of marketing and advertising in promoting a positive image of Pakistan, stating that it is imperative to convey to the world that Pakistanis are a peaceful and progressive nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024