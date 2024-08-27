Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-27

Book on advertising ‘Executive Doodles’ launched by Ahmed Kapadia

Press Release Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

KARACHI: After 77 years of the existence of Pakistan’s advertising and marketing industry, the first book of its kind, ‘Executive Doodles’, has been launched. Authored by Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman and CEO of Synergy Group, the book encapsulates 20 years of thought-provoking writings.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, who served as the chief guest, in the presence of eminent personalities from various industries.

The keynote speech was delivered by former Senator Javed Jabbar, followed by a monologue by the distinguished Anwar Maqsood. The event concluded with closing remarks and the unveiling of the ‘Executive Doodles’ book by the Honorable Governor of Sindh.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the crucial role of marketing and advertising in promoting a positive image of Pakistan, stating that it is imperative to convey to the world that Pakistanis are a peaceful and progressive nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ahmed Kapadia

Comments

200 characters

Book on advertising ‘Executive Doodles’ launched by Ahmed Kapadia

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Rs33.5bn incurred on Feb 8 elections: ECP

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

Read more stories