Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-27

NTU team receives Engineering Excellence Award

Press Release Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

FAISALABAD: Dr. Yasir Nawab and his team from the National Textile University have been awarded First Place at the Ali Suleman Habib 3rd Engineering Excellence Award. This recognition, which highlights outstanding achievements in engineering, was presented during prestigious ceremony held on August 25, 2024.

The winning project, titled “A Patented Technology for Converting Banana Plant Waste to Value-Added Fibers,” is a groundbreaking innovation developed by Dr. Yasir Nawab and his team members Faheem Ahmed, Sheraz Ahmed, Muzammal Hussain, and Amjad Rafique. The technology provides a sustainable solution by transforming banana plant waste into valuable fibers, representing a significant advancement in textile manufacturing. The project was developed under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) funded Grand Challenge Fund Project GCF-63.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NTU Engineering Excellence Award

Comments

200 characters

NTU team receives Engineering Excellence Award

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Rs33.5bn incurred on Feb 8 elections: ECP

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

Read more stories