NTU team receives Engineering Excellence Award

FAISALABAD: Dr. Yasir Nawab and his team from the National Textile University have been awarded First Place at the Ali Suleman Habib 3rd Engineering Excellence Award. This recognition, which highlights outstanding achievements in engineering, was presented during prestigious ceremony held on August 25, 2024.

The winning project, titled “A Patented Technology for Converting Banana Plant Waste to Value-Added Fibers,” is a groundbreaking innovation developed by Dr. Yasir Nawab and his team members Faheem Ahmed, Sheraz Ahmed, Muzammal Hussain, and Amjad Rafique. The technology provides a sustainable solution by transforming banana plant waste into valuable fibers, representing a significant advancement in textile manufacturing. The project was developed under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) funded Grand Challenge Fund Project GCF-63.

