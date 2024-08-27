Food security: NA panel reaffirms support for GPI

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research reaffirmed its commitment on Monday to work closely with the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) to ensure agricultural sector remains a cornerstone of the national economy and a guarantor of food security for all citizens.

The committee which met here with Syed Tariq Hussain in the chair, visited Rumi House, Rawalpindi, for an in-depth presentation by the GPI.

The visit centered on the transformative impact of GPI, led by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), in driving advancements within the country’s agriculture and livestock sectors.

The committee’s discussions covered several critical areas, emphasising the role of GPI in the modernisation and sustainability of Pakistan’s agriculture.

The members were briefed on how GPI plans to revolutionize the sector by introducing modern farming practices.

These include precision agriculture techniques, optimized fertiliser management, and advanced irrigation processes, all of which aim to significantly boost crop yields.

The initiative is seen as a strategic effort to reduce Pakistan’s dependency on food grain imports, thereby enhancing the country’s capacity to increase agricultural exports.

A major highlight of the visit was the discussion on the potential impact of the Green Pakistan Initiative on national food security.

The panel recognised the initiative’s comprehensive approach to ensuring a sustainable and resilient food system for the country.

Through its focus on sustainable agriculture, GPI is addressing the immediate challenges posed by climate change and resource constraints while laying the groundwork for long-term food security.

The GPI team demonstrated their ongoing efforts to empower local farmers with access to cutting-edge technologies and resources.

These technologies are designed to enhance crop productivity and promote climate smart agriculture practices.

The committee was particularly interested in how these innovations are being tailored to meet the needs of Pakistan’s diverse agricultural regions, ensuring that farmers can achieve better yields and contribute to the overall goal of sustainable farming.

The visit also provided an opportunity for GPI to present its future plans. The initiative is poised to launch a series of new projects aimed at further modernising the agricultural sector.

