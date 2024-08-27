Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-27

Russian wheat export prices fall again

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices have fallen further amid declining demand from exporters, analysts said on Monday, adding that global markets appeared to be approaching a bottom.

The Sovecon consultancy said prices for the nearest delivery dates for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content had fallen by $1.5 to $217-220 per metric ton.

“We believe the global wheat market is approaching a bottom or reversal,” Sovecon said.

The IKAR consultancy put the price of free-on-board (FOB) 12.5% protein Russian new crop wheat for delivery in late September at $216 per metric ton at the end of last week, $2 lower than the week before.

Sovecon estimated Russia’s weekly grain exports at 1.16 million tons, down from 1.35 million a week ago, including 0.98 million tons of wheat. Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter.

The consultancy forecast wheat exports in August at 4.8 million tons, compared with 5.3 million tons a year ago, and wheat exports in the 2024-25 season at 48.8 million tons.

Sovecon said it expected Egypt to return to the market in the near future as the country remains confident of securing its target of around 3.8 million metric tons of imported wheat by the end of 2024.

It also saw no significant impact on grain exports from Ukraine’s attack on a ferry in Russia’s Kavkaz port on the Black Sea on Aug. 22, noting that about 10 million tons of wheat per year were shipped through Kavkaz.

Russia has been hit by weather extremes ranging from early spring frosts to droughts to floods, with some grain-producing regions suffering significant crop losses. The bad weather showed no signs of abating during the harvesting season.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Russian wheat export prices fall again

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Rs33.5bn incurred on Feb 8 elections: ECP

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

Read more stories