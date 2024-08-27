Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Cotton market: Spot rate unchanged amid low trade

Published 27 Aug, 2024

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained tight and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

Around, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,350 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund,400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,450 per maund, 200 bales of Noor Pur Noranga were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Bakhar and 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

