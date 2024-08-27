Markets Print 2024-08-27
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 22, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.12 280.00 AED 75.76 76.22
EURO 310.15 312.22 SAR 74.00 74.42
GBP 366.61 368.80 INTERBANK 278.25 278.50
JPY 1.91 1.95
=========================================================================
