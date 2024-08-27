Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.12   280.00    AED                75.76     76.22
EURO                310.15   312.22    SAR                74.00     74.42
GBP                 366.61   368.80    INTERBANK         278.25    278.50
JPY                                                        1.91      1.95
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

