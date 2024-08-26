Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Japan’s Nikkei falls as yen firms, chip-related shares top losers

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2024 10:47am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday as a stronger yen weighed on investor sentiment, with heavyweight chip-related stocks leading the losses.

The Nikkei was down 1% to 37,994.83, as of 0009 GMT.

The yen strengthened against the dollar on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave an unambiguous signal that the long-anticipated interest rate cut would come next month.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 2% to drag the Nikkei the most. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 1.96%.

The yen and stocks typically move in opposite directions, since a stronger currency hurts exporters’ competitiveness and also makes stocks more expensive for foreigners.

Japan’s Nikkei touches 3-week high after Wall Street gains

Furniture and kitchen goods retailer Nitori Holdings rose 2.5% to give the biggest support to the Nikkei.

Cosmetics maker Shiseido gained 2.3%. The broader Topix fell 0.9% to 2,661.25, with Toyota Motor declining 2% to drag the index the most.

