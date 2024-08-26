Futures spread down 367bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 367bps to 17.66 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 12.6 percent to 169.26 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 150.37 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter however declined by 28.4 percent to Rs 4.78 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.68 billion.

