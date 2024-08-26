Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-26

Futures spread down 367bps

Trading...
Recorder Review Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 367bps to 17.66 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 12.6 percent to 169.26 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 150.37 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter however declined by 28.4 percent to Rs 4.78 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.68 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSX Trading activities Average daily traded value

Comments

200 characters

Futures spread down 367bps

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi today on account of Chehlum

FBR finalises August collection strategy

23 bus passengers killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel

Govt decides to bring in 50pc govt imports thru Gwadar port

PD working on Reko Diq project transaction

Power sharing formula in Punjab: PML(N)- PPP body reaches agreement

Pakistan invites Modi to SCO moot

PakPWD closure: PM reviews legal aspects, final stages

President endorses FTO’s order against fake sales tax invoices

Fuel price adjustment row: SECL has refused to pay dues to SNGPL?

Read more stories