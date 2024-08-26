Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-26

Nestlé inaugurates N4HK room at The Trust School Lahore

Press Release Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan inaugurated the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) room at The Trust School Lahore to foster and promote nutrition awareness. The N4HK program is part of Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older.

So far the program has reached out to 360,000 kids, trained more than 2300 teachers and has developed 17 N4HK Rooms with 11 partners from private and public sector.

Inaugurating the room, chief guest Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch, Global Head Human Resources Nestlé S.A. said, “It is an honor and privilege to be here today to celebrate the achievements of the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) program in Pakistan.

This initiative goes beyond simply educating children about the importance of nutrition and physical activity; it is about shaping a healthier future for generations to come.”

“The N4HK program outreach across Pakistan is an endorsement of Nestlé’s endeavor to promote healthy nutrition in the country,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nestle Pakistan Nestlé for Healthier Kids The Trust School Lahore N4HK

Comments

200 characters

Nestlé inaugurates N4HK room at The Trust School Lahore

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi today on account of Chehlum

FBR finalises August collection strategy

23 bus passengers killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel

Govt decides to bring in 50pc govt imports thru Gwadar port

PD working on Reko Diq project transaction

Power sharing formula in Punjab: PML(N)- PPP body reaches agreement

Pakistan invites Modi to SCO moot

PakPWD closure: PM reviews legal aspects, final stages

President endorses FTO’s order against fake sales tax invoices

Fuel price adjustment row: SECL has refused to pay dues to SNGPL?

Read more stories