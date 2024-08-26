Nestlé inaugurates N4HK room at The Trust School Lahore

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan inaugurated the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) room at The Trust School Lahore to foster and promote nutrition awareness. The N4HK program is part of Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older.

So far the program has reached out to 360,000 kids, trained more than 2300 teachers and has developed 17 N4HK Rooms with 11 partners from private and public sector.

Inaugurating the room, chief guest Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch, Global Head Human Resources Nestlé S.A. said, “It is an honor and privilege to be here today to celebrate the achievements of the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) program in Pakistan.

This initiative goes beyond simply educating children about the importance of nutrition and physical activity; it is about shaping a healthier future for generations to come.”

“The N4HK program outreach across Pakistan is an endorsement of Nestlé’s endeavor to promote healthy nutrition in the country,” she added.

