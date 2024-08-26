ACP pays homage to Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz

KARACHI: Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi paid tribute to renowned poet Ahmad Faraz at Haseena Moin Hall. Zehra Nigah, Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Mazhar Abbas, Ghazi Salahuddin, Ambareen Haseeb Ambar and Fazil Jamili shared their reflections on the poet’s enduring legacy.

In her presidential address, Zehra Nigah emphasized the importance of remembering literary figures that leave rich legacy behind them. “Ahmad Faraz has left us with beautiful and enchanting ghazals,” she also said that very few poets are valued during their lifetime, and Ahmad Faraz was fortunate in this regard.

Each era brings different stories and events, and poets are the historians who unravel these tales with the pain of their hearts. After a particular age, the flow of conversation may break. It is an honor that the younger generation accepts Ahmad Faraz’s poetry.

He knew how to use words with respect. He was a successful man in love and particularly in poetry she said .

Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to remember such a great poet. “Both Ahmad Faraz’s romantic and resistance poetry are still very popular. He supported me at every step. He had a complete understanding of the language of poetry. When a person’s inner turmoil aligns with the unrest society, a great poet is born.

Ghazi Salahuddin remarked that Ahmad Faraz’s words were simple yet left a profound impact on the heart. “Writing resistance poetry is not easy; it invites opposition.” Mazhar Abbas stated that Ahmad Faraz emerged as a resistance poet in an era when luminaries like Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Josh Malihabadi, and Habib Jalib were already present. “His poetry also had a strong romantic element.” Ambreen Haseeb Ambar described Ahmad Faraz as a man of high character with a refined temperament. “Very few poets have achieved the stature in Urdu poetry like Ahmad Faraz in his lifetime. His poetry reflects a clear struggle against class differences, filled with hope, confidence, and the vision of a brighter future.

Fazil Jamili shared that Ahmad Faraz’s original name was Ahmad Shah, but due to playful teasing from friends, he became known as Ahmad Faraz. “His father also a poet. Ahmad Faraz’s poetry was like clear river water. The finesse in Faraz’s and Mir’s poetry was unique, and many tried to ride on the wave of Faraz’s fame.”