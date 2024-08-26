Governor heaps praise on Kapadia’s book

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the crucial role of marketing and advertising in promoting a positive image of Pakistan, stating that it is imperative to convey to the world that Pakistanis are a peaceful and progressive nation.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of Ahmed Kapadia’s book Executive Doodles at the Governor House, he highlighted the need to showcase Pakistan’s creative talents and present the country as a nation rich in natural resources.

Tessori remarked, “Our creative abilities have the potential to leave a lasting impact globally. To effectively build our national image, the government and the private sector must work together, leveraging their talents to project a positive image of Pakistan.”