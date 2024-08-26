Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
FIA arrests two passengers over human smuggling charge

NNI Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two passengers at Sialkot Airport for their alleged involvement in human smuggling.

As per details, the arrested individuals, identified as Usman Irshad and Qasim Ali, were reportedly trying to smuggle people to Greece.

According to the FIA, Usman Arshad had arrived from Dubai and was found to be involved in human smuggling during investigations. He was allegedly working with an agent named Umair, a resident of Gujranwala.

Qasim Ali was arrested while attempting to travel to Greece and had claimed that he was going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. However, investigations revealed that he intended to travel to Greece from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle conducted an operation and arrested a human smuggler in Lahore.

The authorities recovered seven Pakistani passports, six CNIC cards, and various counterfeit stamps from the possession of the accused, Azhar.

FIA initiated legal proceedings by registering a case against the accused.

In a separate development, the FIA arrested a suspect involved in human trafficking and visa fraud from Mirpur Khas.

