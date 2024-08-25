AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Network of 3,000 diabetes clinics launched

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

KARACHI: A network of 3,000 diabetes clinics, aimed at providing free consultations to around 75,000 patients daily, has been launched across Pakistan. This initiative, called the National Diabetes Network (NDN), will particularly benefit remote areas where access to standardized medical care is limited. The announcement was made by experts and officials on Saturday.

“Today, we have officially launched the National Diabetes Network (NDN) under the Health Promotion Foundation, in collaboration with Meri Sehat, Pakistan’s first AI-enabled healthcare platform, and Getz Pharma,” stated Prof Abdul Basit, Vice Chairman of the Health Promotion Foundation, during the launch at NADEP Footcon 2024. “This network will bring standardized diabetes care to millions across the country,” he added.

Prof Basit noted that the experience gained from operating NDN clinics in Karachi has laid the groundwork for expanding to 3,000 locations nationwide. Each clinic will offer free consultations to 25 diabetes patients daily.

“We aim to provide free consultations to 75,000 people daily across Pakistan. These patients will also receive medications at a 50% discount and lab tests at a 25% discount, thanks to a partnership with Chughtai Lab,” he explained. Prof Basit emphasized that NDN is set to become the world’s largest free health network initiated by the private sector.

He acknowledged the critical support provided by Getz Pharma in terms of financial and technical assistance. “Thousands of people in Pakistan suffer from foot ulcers and amputations due to uncontrolled diabetes, as they cannot afford the necessary treatment,” Prof Basit said.

“Every day, approximately 35-40 people in Pakistan lose their lower limbs due to diabetes complications. Without appropriate interventions, up to 600,000 individuals could face amputations by the end of this year,” he warned, calling for broader societal support.

Khalid Mahmood, Managing Director of Getz Pharma, expressed concern over Pakistan’s health and social development indicators, noting that they lag behind even some Sub-Saharan African nations. “Despite being a nuclear power, Pakistan faces challenges in areas such as vaccination coverage, nutrition, and maternal and child health,” he said.

He pointed out that Pakistan has the third-highest diabetes prevalence globally, after China and India. The healthcare system is under-resourced, especially in rural areas, where access to trained endocrinologists, diabetes educators, and necessary medical equipment is scarce. Getz Pharma is committed to making diabetes care more affordable by providing essential medicines and insulin at subsidized rates.

