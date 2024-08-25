Gold at historic highs

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Saturday shot up to new historic highs with the international bullion value resettling at the previous peak levels, traders said.

Growing by Rs1, 700 and Rs1, 457, gold prices reached new heights of Rs263, 700 per tola and Rs226,080 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion value went up by $20 to the previous highs of $2, 512 an ounce, with silver selling at $30 an ounce, traders said.

The domestic silver market stood firm at Rs2, 950 per tola and Rs2, 529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

