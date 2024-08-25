Prices of kitchen items show declining trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during the week against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted a reduction in chicken prices which went down from Rs16,000 to Rs14,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, while in retail, live chicken is being sold at Rs405 per kg against Rs445 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs700 per kg against Rs740. Eggs’ price went up from Rs8,150 to Rs8,600 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs300 against Rs275-280 per dozen.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050.

Pulses prices remained stable as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs580, gram pulse at Rs350, whole gram pulse at Rs350, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs500-570 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor price at Rs275 per kg.

The survey noted no reduction neither in intra-city nor inter-city transportation fares, despite a significant reduction in petroleum products’ prices.

Following an increase in the prices of edible items during the past few weeks, the restaurant and hotel owners have also increased the prices of cooked food items in the range of 10 to 20 per cent.

The price of a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is being charged at Rs270 against Rs250 and naan/ roti at Rs25/ 30 against Rs20/ 25.

The survey noted a reduction in wheat flour price as the best quality flour wholesale price went down from Rs1,380 to Rs1,300 per 15 kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,330 against Rs1,430 and normal quality wheat flour price went down from Rs1,360 to Rs1,280 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,320 against Rs1,400.

Sugar price witnessed no change in the wholesale market as the commodity is available at Rs6,950 per 50kg bag, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price went up from Rs600 to Rs900 per kg and red chilli powder price is stable at Rs600 per kg.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) official price remained stable at Rs236 per kg while in the real market, LPG is being sold at Rs300 per kg, which is Rs64 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs236 per kg. The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130.

Rice prices witnessed a reduction as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 against Rs11,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 against Rs330, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000 against Rs9,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 against Rs220 per kg.

Ghee/ cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs5,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-360 per pack, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,500 per 5-litre bottle.

Packed milk prices such as Milk Pak and Olpers are available at Rs95 per 260ml pack, Rs370 per litre pack. Three weeks ago, the suppliers of fresh milk have increased milk price from Rs220 per kg to Rs250 per kg and yoghurt price from Rs250 per kg to Rs280 per kg. A month ago, the suppliers of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen increased the product prices as 400gram powder milk price went up from Rs1,150 to Rs1,320 and 200gram pack from Rs600 to Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps’ and detergents’ prices which during the past few weeks have witnessed up to 10 per cent reduction as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs130, and Ariel Surf price reduced from Rs650 to Rs600 per kg pack and express power from Rs600 to Re580 per kg pack.

The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend. Ginger price went down from Rs2,700 to Rs2,500 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs600-630 against Rs650-670 per kg, local garlic price is also stable at Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-400 per kg and Quetta garlic price went up from Rs1,700 to Rs2,100 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs475-500 against Rs450-470 per kg.

Potato prices went down from Rs250-375 to Rs250-350 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold between Rs60-100 against Rs70-90 per kg; tomato price in the wholesales market remained stable at Rs350-400 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-130 per kg, and onion price also remained stable at Rs350-600 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-160.

Capsicum price went up from Rs700 to Rs750 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs180-200, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs100-220 against Rs350-700 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-80 per kg against Rs100-200 per kg; various types of tinda are available in the range of Rs370-480 against Rs400-600 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-140 against Rs10-150 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs550 to Rs850 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs220-130 against Rs140-160 per kg; cauliflower price went up from Rs400 to Rs650 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs150-170 against Rs110-120 per kg and cabbage price is stable at Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs125-140 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs400 to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs90-120 per kg, green chilli are available in the range of Rs60-75 against Rs70-100 per kg, carrot price went down from Rs350 to Rs300 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs80-85 per kg against Rs90-100 and cucumber price went up from Rs350 to Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Ra100-110 against Rs90-100 per kg.

Yam price went up from Rs500 to Rs700 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs170-190 against Rs120-130 per kg; turnip price went down from Rs400 to Rs300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-90 against Rs100-110; peas price is stable at Rs1,200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs280-320; okra price went down from Rs450 to Rs250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-80 against Rs110-120 per kg, and fresh bean price went down from Rs1,000 per 5kg to Rs800 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs200-230 per kg against Rs240-260 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a declining trend as Iranian Kala Killo apple are available at Rs260-300 against Rs280-330, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs100-150 per kg against Rs140-160 per kg and white apple at Rs80-130 against Rs120-130 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs60-145 against Rs65-150 per dozen; various varieties of melons are available in the range of Rs60-140 against Rs70-90 per kg; various varieties of pears are available in the range of Rs100-150 per kg against Rs80-160 per kg. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs90-250 per kg against Rs130-300 per kg. Apricot is being sold at Rs150-200 per kg against Rs200-250 per kg; special plums at Rs350, mangoes in the range of Rs70-250 per kg against Rs70-225 per kg and new arrival grapes in the range of Ra250-400 per kg.

This correspondent has observed that majority of the retailers are selling fruits, vegetables and other items on much higher prices, arguing that some quantity of fruits, vegetables and other products they purchase from wholesale market always remain rotten. They said that from wholesale market they purchase a tomatoes basket weighing 13kg at Rs1,000 and out of 13kg only 10kg tomatoes are in good condition while the rest are rotten, so under such a situation they (vendors) are unable to sell product at official prices but have to recover their cost with a rational profit margin.

People from different segments of society, while talking to this correspondent, said that despite a significant reduction in the prices of vegetables and fruits, the retailers are not passing on the full benefit to the end consumers. People said that the retailers are always violating the official price list and sell all the items on higher rates.

They blamed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, they were left at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

They said one vendor was selling tomatoes of Rs80-120 per kg while another at Rs90-130 per kg of same quality while the official price is Rs70-100 per kg; mutton on some shops was available at Rs2,000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,200 per kg at others; wheat flour was available at Rs1,330 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling the same quality of the commodity at Rs1,350.

They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

However, Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the costumers and display at a prominent place.

