Spot rate picks up Rs200 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market on remained firm and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

Around, 200 bales of Ghotki, 200 bales of Maqsooda Rind, 200 bales of Nawab Shah, 200 bales of Daur, 200 bales of Halani, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 200 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increaed the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

