German police search for assailant in festival stabbing that killed 3

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2024 11:02am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

FRANKFURT: German police said on Saturday that they were still searching for an unknown assailant hours after he killed three people and wounded others in a stabbing attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen.

Eight were injured, five of them seriously, the police said in a statement early on Saturday. That is up from the four serious injuries the police reported earlier.

“Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned. The police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large team,” police said.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. (1940 GMT) on Friday, when the man attacked multiple people with a knife, the police said.

The perpetrator aimed specifically for the throats of his victims, the police added. They could not provide further details or a motive.

Fatal stabbings and shootings are relatively uncommon in Germany. The government wants to toughen rules on knives that can be carried in public by reducing the maximum length allowed.

Some freed prisoners ‘feared for their lives’: German chancellor

In June, a 29-year-old policeman died after being stabbed in Mannheim during an attack on a right-wing demonstration. A stabbing attack on a train in 2021 injured several.

Friday’s attack occurred at a festival marking the 650th anniversary of Solingen in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, which borders the Netherlands.

Authorities cancelled the remainder of the weekend event.

The state’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, visited the scene early on Saturday, telling reporters it was a targeted attack on human life but declining to speculate on the motive.

The attack occurred at the Fronhof, a market square where live bands were playing.

