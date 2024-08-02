AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AIRLINK 106.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.91%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (15.27%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.88%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
FFBL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
HUBC 148.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.78%)
HUMNL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.54%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.38%)
OGDC 130.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1%)
PAEL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.49 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (8.01%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.13%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.81%)
TRG 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.86%)
UNITY 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 86.9 (1.06%)
BR30 25,885 Increased By 404.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 78,214 Increased By 473.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 25,233 Increased By 187.9 (0.75%)
World

Some freed prisoners ‘feared for their lives’: German chancellor

AFP Published 02 Aug, 2024 12:06pm

COLOGNE: Some prisoners freed from Russia and Belarus in a major swap had feared for their lives, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday, after meeting a group of the detainees on their arrival in Germany.

He described a “moving” encounter with the prisoners, many of whom “did not expect this to happen now”, adding: “Many feared for their health and even their lives”.

Speaking after welcoming the prisoners at Cologne airport, Scholz insisted the swap was “the right decision, and if you had any doubts, you will lose them after talking to those who are now free”.

Two dozen prisoners were freed Thursday in the complex swap, including US journalist Evan Gershkovich and a Russian hitman jailed for a brazen murder in Berlin.

Germany is receiving a total of 12 detainees. These include five who hold German nationality, including some dual nationals.

Among them is Rico Krieger, a German who was sentenced to death in Belarus on espionage charges before a reprieve this week.

Plane carrying detainees released by Russia lands in US

The German government has defended the decision to free Russian hitman Vadim Krasikov, who assassinated a former Chechen rebel commander, and was a key figure sought by the Russians as part of the deal.

“We are a society that is characterised by… the idea of individual freedom and by democracy,” Scholz said.

“And the fact that those who have to fear for their lives because they have stood up for democracy and freedom can also count on the protection of others is part of our self-image as a democratic society,” he added.

