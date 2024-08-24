HPVTC imparting technical education, skills to students

LAHORE: Huaneng Pakistan Vocational and Technical College (HPVTC) is offering a variety of technical courses, including computer skills, electrical and mechanical training, safety and rescue procedures, welding, Chinese and English language studies and basic knowledge of power plant operations, a spokesman of the HPVTC, said.

Terming technical education as the cornerstone of a skilled workforce, especially in industries requiring specialized knowledge and practical expertise, the spokesman said the HPVTC brings substantial benefits to local students by providing access to specialized education, opening up career opportunities, and fostering economic growth within the community.

This institution also offers opportunities for fresh graduates from universities and college students nearing the end of their academic programs. Each new batch of students is enrolled based on a rigorous selection process, with training sessions starting consecutively as each previous batch completes their program, he added.

The spokesman said the HPVTC also offers internships programs to fresh graduates and university students, allowing them to come and gain technical education and practical skills during a specified internship period. Upon completing their courses at this college, students leave with advanced technical education and skills, a strong sense of workplace discipline, and improvements in their lives and communities. They also experience a collaborative learning environment, a positive and enriching culture, and teamwork, the spokesman concluded.

